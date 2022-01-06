Another round of snow could dump nearly a foot along Lake Michigan

Heavy snowfall and poor travel conditions are expected in west Michigan for the second consecutive day, the National Weather Service said.

Lake effect snow will develop late afternoon Thursday at a rate of over an inch falling every hour over areas along Lake Michigan, the service said Thursday morning in a winter weather warning.

Significant travel impacts with snow-covered roads and near-zero visibility are possible, especially Thursday evening into Friday morning, west of US-131 and west of Kalamazoo along Interstate 94.

More than a foot of snow in Ludington and up to 11 inches in Muskegon down to St. Joseph are expected.

Temperatures in the area will drop Thursday and Friday evenings with lows of 10, going back up to a high of 34 on Saturday morning.

Metro Detroit may see snow showers during the day Thursday and on Saturday, with mostly cloudy conditions Thursday and Friday night and mostly sunny weather Friday morning.

The snow in southwest and west Michigan on Thursday comes after several communities in the west got nearly a foot on Wednesday into the overnight hours.

