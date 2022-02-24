Michigan's Upper Peninsula buried in record snowfall

As Metro Detroit prepares for more snow, parts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula are digging out from record-breaking totals.

The National Weather Service office in Marquette reported two consecutive days with multiple historic precipitation numbers. Some 21.6 inches fell, burying the prior Feb. 22 record of 7.5 set in 1974, the weather service reported.

"Yesterday's snow was the single largest snowfall amount for any day in February on record," NWS said, announcing the stunning total for Tuesday.

There were other heavy hauls noted across the U.P.

"Areas prone to NE wind lake-effect have had their fair share of snow the last couple days," said in a statement Wednesday, referring to Lake Superior.

On Monday, the station notched 0.70 inches of melted snow or precipitation, beating the record 0.37 set on Feb. 21, 1979.

Then came the snow: 9.7 inches, burying the previous record for the date, 6.9, set in 2009.

Tuesday again had double feats. Marquette saw 1.36 inches of precipitation, blasting the old record from 2017: 0.38.

But the snowfall record was legendary.

The old record for the month was 19.4 set on Feb. 26, 2002.

Negaunee Township added to its massive haul this winter.

"An additional 2 inches of snow fell at the National Weather Service Office in Negaunee Township between 7 AM and 1 PM which brings our official 54 hour storm total to 37.1 inches," the weather service tweeted Wednesday.

Other totals the agency recorded between Monday and Wednesday included 30 inches in Ishpeming; 24 in Sands Township; 23 in Herman; 22 in Trowbridge Park; 20.8 in Baraga; and 14.4 in Ironwood.

Meanwhile, Marquette has seen 56.3 inches of snow so far in February, the weather service reported Wednesday. That's 26.1 inches above normal.