Forecast calls for brief surge into mid-60s for southeast Michigan

The first weekend of March will feel like spring, but don’t get too used to it.

Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid-60s Sunday, and the 50s Saturday, for many in southeast Michigan as a high pressure system moves in. Rain is forecast overnight Saturday into Sunday, but some areas should see partly cloudy skies by Sunday afternoon.

But the warmer temperatures will be accompanied by a strong breeze and, by Monday, the weather will shift back toward winter.

“Next system will be quick to follow, moving northwest into the Ohio Valley Monday,” the National Weather Service says. “A southern track will keep cooler temps across southern Michigan, which brings back mixed (precipitation type) concerns as rain early mixes with or changes over to snow.”

The cold may cling to Michigan at least through mid-month. Trends show near- to below-normal temperatures and above normal levels of precipitation are likely across Michigan through mid-March, according to the weather service.

Cold to warm to cold:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Friday night: Not as cold. Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night: Not as cool. Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 80 percent.

Sunday: Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday night: Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with numerous rain showers, possibly mixed with snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Monday: Much colder. Cloudy. Numerous rain showers, possibly mixed with snow showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers, possibly mixed with snow in the afternoon. Near steady temperatures in the mid-30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.