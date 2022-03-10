Snow, 'quick burst of arctic air,' then 50s, maybe 60s next week

With spring arriving March 20, southeast Michigan is in for more reminders of the shifting seasons as snow and arctic air this weekend give way to temperatures near 60 next week, the National Weather Service said.

The forecast calls for light snow overnight into Friday, with lows in the 20s.

Accumulations of 1-2 inches are expected, with the highest amounts west of Interstate 75 and near the Saginaw Bay region, according to the weather service. An inch or less is possible closer to Metro Detroit and south of Interstate 94.

"It'll persist through the early morning hours," said Alex Manion, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in White Lake Township. "There’s a potential to see slick spots on the roads."

After the snow ends by early afternoon, temperatures Friday should top out in the 30s then plunge into the teens as "a very strong cold front moves through what will bring the quick burst of arctic air," Manion said.

The mercury Saturday is expected to climb only into the 20s and fall into the teens at night. The average high this time of year is in the lower 40s, with lows in the 20s, weather service data show.

Meanwhile, wind gusts could top 20 mph, adding to the chill.

"The winds are going to feel more like the lower teens," Manion said.

The polar air won't linger, though.

The weather service predicts sunny skies and highs in the low 40s on Sunday. Then a warmup: highs near 50 Monday and Tuesday, 50s on Wednesday and possibly 60s on Thursday.

"We do have a high confidence that we're going to be warming up above normal," Manion said. "Wednesday and Thursday look like the best chance to see temperatures near or above 60."