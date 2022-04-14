Gusts up to 55 mph ahead of chilly weekend in SE Michigan

Two warm days in a row may be all the spring weather southeast Michigan will get for a while, with a wind advisory in effect for the region predicting a couple of windy days heading into a chilly weekend.

The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m., and southwest winds will increase to around 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 55 mph, according to the National Weather Service; the stronger gusts are expected after 2 p.m.

Residents may experience difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles, few power outages, tree damage and blowing around of unsecured, light outdoor objects.

Gusts will steadily diminish after sunset, with temperatures expected in the 50s throughout the day, before they drop into the 40s starting Friday.

Windy conditions may develop again Friday, with a chance of showers in the evening and into Friday night.

For southeast Michigan, the weekend looks dry with some sunshine, but temperatures will persist in the 40s.

halbarghouthi@detroitnews.com

@HaniBarghouthi