Up to 3 inches of snow forecast Monday for Metro Detroit

Easter Sunday's bright sunlight will not spill over into the work week, with the National Weather Service forecasting up to 3 inches of snow in Metro Detroit starting at the end of Monday's morning commute.

A low pressure system moving through the northern Ohio Valley is expected to drop accumulating snow over the region starting mid-morning Monday and likely lasting all day, according to Ian Lee, a meteorologist with the weather service in White Lake Township.

The service predicts a 100% chance of snow, but the amount may vary slightly.

"It is a tricky forecast. Even though we are close to the event, there's still some moving parts in play right now," said Lee.

Snowfall may impact travel, especially during the Monday evening commute. Slick conditions are possible, Lee said, especially if the snow begins earlier in the morning commute than expected.

Sunday weather will see highs in the upper-30s and lows in the lower-40s, with wind gusts up to 18 mph in the evening.

The rest of the week will get progressively warmer, though not necessarily drier, after that, with Saturday highs broaching 70 degrees but rain showers are expected on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

