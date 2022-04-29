After record cold, Southeast Michigan warm-up forecast to start May

Southeast Michigan has seen summer-like warmth and near-record cold in the last week of April, but the National Weather Service expects more seasonable conditions for early May.

After dipping into the 40s tonight, the region should see highs in the 60s on Saturday, when winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected at night as temperatures hover near 50, according to the weather service forecast.

While some spots near Lenawee County could see half an inch of rain, "most areas will see on average a quarter of an inch as this comes through Saturday night," said Andrew Arnold, a meteorologist with the weather service station in White Lake Township.

More storms are on tap for Sunday, the first day of May, when the mercury could climb into the 70s.

Readings are set to top out in the mid-60s on Monday and upper-60s Tuesday, which is average to start the month, weather service records show.

The warming trend follows a week of extremes.

Detroit Metro Airport reached 83 on Sunday, then notched highs only in the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Early Thursday, the thermometer plunged to 30, just shy of tying the record low, 28, set in 1909.

Saginaw bottomed out at 27, which was 3 degrees from the record set in 1946. Flint fell to 22, breaking its old record, 24, from 1946, the weather service said.

The average low for late April is in the 40s, records show.

On Friday, Detroit Metro Airport dropped to 32 — not far from the record low of 26 set in 1874 and 1977 — then rose to 57, or 7 degrees below average for the date.