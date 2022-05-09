Warm, sunny week in store for SE Michigan; chance of fires near Saginaw

Southeast Michigan may be seeing its first consistently spring-like week of the season with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures forecast through the end of the weekend.

Highs will hover in the low- to mid-70s until Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, steadily increasing until they hit 80 Friday afternoon.

The weekend will continue to be warm with highs in the upper 70s, but Saturday may bring showers and Sunday may add thunderstorms to the mix, according to the weather service.

Evenings will see lows in the mid- to upper 50s throughout the week.

Residents can expect to safely break out their sunglasses, bikes and picnic blankets with skies ranging from partially sunny to sunny.

It's not all good news, however: A red flag warning of fire danger is in effect Monday for the Tri-Cities area — Saginaw, Midland and Bay City — from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

"The combination of dry vegetation, high winds, warming temperatures and low humidity will contribute to extreme fire weather behavior today," the weather service said on Twitter.

Residents are warned against tossing cigarettes outside and to avoid parking on grassy surfaces, use caution while grilling and fully extinguish all fires.

halbarghouthi@detroitnews.com

@HaniBarghouthi