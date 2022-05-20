Tornado touches down near Gaylord, homes, businesses damaged

The Detroit News

Multiple homes and businesses were damaged in the Gaylord area Friday, Michigan State Police said on social media.

"Trees and power lines blocking roadways. Multiple homes and businesses damaged. Avoid the Gaylord area. Emergency crews are responding," the agency posted on Twitter.

“We had a hell of a tornado and it caused a lot of damage,” Gaylord City Councilman Vic Ouellette to The Detroit News. “That’s all I know right now.”

Ouellette said he was at a local hospital and wouldn’t be able to speak further until later in the day.

"All I have to say is the town is a mess," said Amy Neuvrith of Gaylord after driving near the damage.

Consumers Energy reported 14,000 customers without electricity in northern Michigan Friday related to severe weather.

"Crews have been assigned to restore power, but could experience some delays given the heavy damage and limited access," spokeswoman RoNeisha Mullen told The Detroit News.

The Michigan Department of Transportation posted on Twitter that the tornado touched down near a Home Depot store on the west end of Gaylord. "Damage has strewn debris onto nearby roads, including M-32. Drivers/pedestrians in that area, please use caution."

MDOT also posted that exits onto M-32 from northbound and southbound Interstate-75, exits 282, were closed due to debris. Gaylord's downtown is just west of the exits.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado just before 4 p.m. State Police said emergency responders were mobilizing to the area.

"At 354 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Sparr, or near Gaylord, moving east at 55 mph," the NWS reported in a notice on its website.

The weather service issued a tornado warning for northeastern Otsego County and northwestern Montmorency County until 4:30 p.m., in mainly rural areas, and in Presque Isle Harbor, Posen and Presque Isle until 5 p.m.

Ping-pong-sized hail was possible, according to the warning. Residents were warned to move to a basement or lower level and avoid windows.

"Radar indicated rotation. However, this storm has a history of producing a confirmed tornado, including multiple reports of damage in Gaylord," the weather service said.

"Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely," the alert said.

An area of strong storms was near the Grand Traverse Bay as a cold front progresses through the region, the weather service said on Twitter.

A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for much of the region until 7 p.m.

Temperatures soared into the mid-80s on Friday afternoon, or nearly 10 degrees above average for the date, NWS records show.

Come back to detroitnews.com for updates.