Flood watch in effect with possible thunderstorms in SE Michigan

A flood watch is in effect Monday in southeast Michigan with multiple rounds of thunderstorms expected from the afternoon through the night, according to the National Weather Service.

Isolated severe storms are possible into the evening, the service said on Twitter, with wind gusts up to 60 mph and lower chances of large hail. The weather events are mainly expected between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Metro Detroit, Flint, Ann Arbor, Saginaw and Lansing are all under "marginal" risk, the service said, with general thunder expected in central Michigan.

Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are possible, with localized totals near 3 inches.

Warm weather will accompany the possible thunderstorms during the day, with the Monday high reaching 84 then dropping to 64 for the evening low.

NWS recommends that residents continue to monitor weather forecasts and have multiple ways available to receive alerts.

