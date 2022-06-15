'Dangerous heat' forecast for 7 Michigan counties on Wednesday. What you need to know

Summer officially starts next week, but southeast Michigan is about to bake in its warmest air of the year so far — heat that could pose hazards for some residents.

Wednesday could draw record-setting temperatures thanks to a dome of high pressure reaching across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes, according to the National Weather Service.

"Dangerous heat is expected tomorrow with temperatures peaking in the upper 90s & heat indices up to 100-105 degrees," the NWS station in White Lake Township posted on Twitter.

The record highs for June 15 are 95 in Detroit, set in 1988, and 93 in Flint and Saginaw. The average high for the date is 80, NWS data shows.

The heat index is expected to top the century mark between noon and 7 p.m. Wednesday, the weather service tweeted.

That is why its meteorologists placed much of the region under an excessive heat warning between noon Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday.

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities" in Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties, according to the warning.

Meanwhile, a heat advisory is in effect for much of the state Wednesday, including the Thumb and areas closest to Saginaw Bay.

The conditions prompted state officials to declare an ozone action day for the first time in 2022.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people spend time outdoors, choose gentle exercises and spend time outdoors in the mornings and evenings when ozone levels usually are lower.

But there won't be much relief from the heat after dark.

Overnight into Thursday, the mercury is expected to hover in the mid 70s with dew points around 70, keeping heat indices near 80, the weather service said.

The average low this time of year is around 60.

The night could bring other issues, NWS officials said.

Showers and thunderstorms could develop along and ahead of a front pushing east.

"There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday into Thursday morning, with an isolated strong to severe storm in the Tri-Cities," the weather service said.

The warm spell and unsettled weather won't last long, though.

The weather service predicts Thursday to be slightly cooler, with the thermometer topping out in the upper 80s and falling below 70 at night. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday's forecast calls for more seasonable readings, with highs reaching the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend could fare even better.

Highs Saturday and Sunday are not projected to climb out of the 70s, the weather service forecast shows. Overnight lows are expecdip into the 50s on both days.