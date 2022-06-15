National Weather Service issues tornado watch for U.P.

The Detroit News

While much of Michigan faces record heat Wednesday, the Upper Peninsula could see tornadoes tonight, the National Weather Service said.

A tornado watch has been issued until 1 a.m. for the central and Eastern UP, including Alger, Baraga, Chippewa, Delta, Dickinson, Iron, Luce, Mackinac, Marquette, Menominee and Schoolcraft counties.

A front was pushing across the region, bringing the potential for 70 mph winds and 2-inch hail, the weather service said.

As many as 231,000 residents in cities such as Marquette, Iron Mountain and Sault Ste. Marie could be exposed, according to the watch.

"Strong to severe thunderstorms possible; large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain are the primary severe weather hazards," the weather service website said.

A series of storms are moving across Wisconsin and Lake Michigan this evening.

Any twisters would follow one that roared through northern Michigan on May 20, leaving widespread damage, at least two deaths and numerous injuries in its wake.

The tornado was an EF3 with winds reaching 150 mph, according to the National Weather Service. It was on the ground for almost 18 miles with a maximum width of 200 yards, according to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's letter to President Joe Biden seeking a federal major disaster declaration for Otsego County.

Her office said it was the state's strongest tornado in a decade.