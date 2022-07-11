Monday weather risks: Storms, air quality alert, high winds

Storms moving down the state are expected to produce scattered showers across central and lower Michigan Monday morning and afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

An area of scattered thunderstorms heads across lower Michigan with the greatest potential from 4-10 p.m. Grand Rapids, Lansing and Benton Harbor are the cities most at risk for severe conditions, which could include large hail, brief tornadoes and powerful winds.

Beach hazards

Dangerous waves and currents are expected along Lake Michigan on Monday, according to the NWS, particularly at beaches between St. Joseph and Manistee. The conditions will last until this evening and all swimming is deemed dangerous and discouraged for beaches north of St. Joseph.

Likely 15 to 20 mile per hour winds and high waves will make the south side of piers particularly dangerous, the NWS warns.

There is also a small craft advisory until 4 p.m. for Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron nearshore waters from Port Austin to Port Huron.

Southeast forecast

A cold front moving into a very humid airmass in the southeastern part of the state will cause scattered rainfall throughout the day, with a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms Monday night and into Tuesday morning, the NWS says.

The risk for severe weather increases for more southern counties and those in the area should be wary of local flooding and high winds. Damaging gusts are expected to reach 60 miles per hour.

It will be warm and muggy, with temperatures reaching the high 80s, though the rest of the week will be cooler. More rain may come Tuesday and Wednesday, with the chance of precipitation decreasing throughout the week and fading by Thursday.

St. Claire, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties have an air quality alert in effect Monday, as ozone levels are expected to be in the unhealthy range for sensitive groups. The state Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy recommends that children and adults and those with respiratory conditions limit their outdoor activities.

Others are also encouraged to take action today by not refueling or topping off vehicles and limiting use of gasoline powered lawncare equipment, charcoal and cars.

