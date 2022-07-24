Severe thunderstorms over for now, leaving behind thousands without power

Heavy thunderstorms hit much of Michigan Saturday night and rainfall is expected to continue through Sunday afternoon.

4,500 DTE customers were effected by last night's storm, DTE spokesperson Colleen Rosso said. As of 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning, 4,222 DTE customers were still without power, according to the company's power outage map.

All customer's power is expected to be restored today and 704 crews have been deployed to make this happen. Power was largely lost due to high winds and while severe weather is not expected for Sunday morning, gusts may reach 40 miles an hour, according to the National Weather Service. So far, half an inch to an inch of rain has fallen since Saturday.

In other areas of Western and central Michigan, over 54,000 Consumer Energy customers have been affected by the weather, according to their power outage map.

Rain and thunderstorms will continue Sunday morning North of Interstate 94 and strong to severe thunderstorms may flare up again later in the day, the NWS reports. Southeastern Michigan has the highest chance for severe thunderstorms later this afternoon, but the risk for the rest of the state remains marginal.

