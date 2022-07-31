August to bow in with hotter-than-normal temperatures in Metro Detroit

Michigan is looking at another hot week ahead, with temperatures expected to be hotter than normal for the first week of August.

Early in the week, the forecast calls for rising humidity levels and increasing temperatures, with temperatures possibly reaching the 90s in parts of the state on Monday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

A cold front will bring a brief respite from the heat on Tuesday before thermometers surge again. The hottest temperatures of the week were expected on Thursday, when the thermometer could reach into the high 90s.

The National Weather Service shows August would be off to a hotter-than-normal start compared to previous years.

The average daily temperature for the first week of August is about 74, with the average daily high historically hovering around 83.