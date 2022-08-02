2 tornadoes reported Monday in Tuscola Co.; more severe weather on tap

Two tornadoes touched down in Tuscola County on Monday, with more severe weather heading to southeast Michigan, the National Weather Service reported.

The EF-0 twisters in Tuscola "were weak & brief tornadoes derived from the same thunderstorm that resulted in tree damage," the weather service said in a statement.

One was reported about 3 miles northeast of Vassar between 1:56 p.m. and 2:03 p.m. Monday, bringing winds peaking around 80 mph, according to the notice.

Along its 2.3-mile path, emergency management officials noted "numerous uprooted trees, including sheared trees and tree limbs," NWS reported.

The second twister was reported about 5 miles south of Caro, near M-24 and State Route 46, between 2:14 p.m. and 2:16 p.m., according to the agency.

It traveled half a mile with 75 mph winds and toppled trees. No injuries were reported.

The tornadoes came weeks after a twister touched down along the shoreline of eastern Lake Fenton, felling trees and damaging a home.

That brings the number of tornadoes to three confirmed so far this year in the 17 counties the weather service's Detroit office covers, meteorologist Alex Manion said Tuesday.

"Last year we were above that," with seven, he told The Detroit News.

More severe weather and warmth are ahead for the region on Wednesday.

A hot and humid air mass is expected to fuel strong to severe thunderstorms.

The mercury is forecast to rise into the lower 90s, with heat indices peaking around 100 degrees, the weather service said.

The weather service has issued a heat advisory from 1-6 p.m. for parts of the state's south central and southwest sides, including Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson counties.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the notice said. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."

The storm chances are expected to keep Metro Detroit below the threshold for a heat advisory, Manion said, but "it's still going to be quite hot. We have dew points in the low 70s, which will make it feel oppressive outside."

A cold front arriving Thursday is expected to drop high temperatures back into the low 80s, which is average for the first week in August, Manion said. But warmer conditions are on tap for the weekend.