Got valuables in the basement? Michigan regional water authority warns of flooding

The Great Lakes Water Authority is alerting customers to prepare for possible flooding as severe storms and heavy rain are forecast to hit the area through Monday evening.

Detroit and the surrounding areas could get hit with rainfall totaling 1 inch per hour, with the water authority stressing its message in particular to people who have previously experience flooding or are in low-lying areas.

The water authority said it is asking residents in vulnerable areas to "remain vigilant" and remove valuables from their basements. GLWA highlighted the current forecast as well as the recent history of "three 1-in-1,000-year rain events in the Lower 48 states in the last several weeks."

According to the utility, the regional system has enough room to handle the rainfall that’s expected and it will be sufficiently staffed.

The authority in June released the results of an investigation into the June 2021 flooding.

The agency said it was denying damage claims because a public entity like the authority is liable for sewage backing up in a basement only if a defect in its sewage disposal system was the main cause, according to the state's Governmental Liability for Negligence Act, GLWA said.

An attorney working with residents making claims pushed back at GLWA's position on denying claims.

"It doesn't change anything,” said Paul Doherty, an attorney at the Ven Johnson Law in Detroit. “They can't just unilaterally say 'We're not paying claims' and that's the end of it.”

The water authority has said it has begun working to implement key infrastructure and process improvements to help address the stresses put on an infrastructure system not built for extreme levels of rain.

Southeast Michigan saw scattered storms overnight Sunday with the continued potential for localized flooding, according to the National Weather Service. Storms were expected to move through Metro Detroit from Ohio throughout the morning on Monday, with another line of thunderstorms forecasted to hit in the afternoon.

The Thumb, along with Bay, Saginaw, Midland and Genesee counties, are expected to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms in much of the Lower Peninsula overnight, with thunderstorms and heavy rainfall expected by Monday afternoon, when a cold front will move through, National Weather Service reported.

The NWS forecast warned of the potential for storms that could produce wind gusts of 50 mph as well as flooding through Monday evening.