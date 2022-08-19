Weather: Friday will be sunny, but heavy rain coming this weekend for Dream Cruise

After Friday's sunny skies and temperatures topping at 87 degrees, the weather forecast predicts heavy rainfall Saturday and Sunday.

Woodward Dream Cruise participants and cities like Detroit, Lansing, Ann Arbor and Benton Harbor will potentially experience lightning, up to one inch of isolated large hail, isolated wind gusts and heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

This forecast is predicted between noon and 8 p.m. Saturday for areas along and south of M-59.

Anyone attending the Woodward Dream Cruise should pay attention to any alerts announced by the weather service, said Ian Lee, a meteorologist at NWS Detroit.

NWS Detroit/Pontiac reported Friday a "marginal risk of severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening with isolated damaging wind gusts or large hail possible along with locally heavy downpours."

Marginal, also considered isolated, thunderstorms on Saturday will move from southeast Michigan to northeast Michigan at 25 miles per hour.

"Saturday looks like it's going to be the best potential to see strong and possible severe thunderstorms," Lee said.

Accuweather reports a 88% chance of precipitation Sunday, expecting it to be a cloudy and humid day with temperatures topping at 79 degrees. Sunday's thunderstorms are expected to come periodically, starting as early as 4 a.m. and potentially ending in the evening.

Weekend weather forecast

According to National Weather Service Detroit/Pontiac office:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 80. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., then a chance of showers after 5 a.m. Low around 65.

Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Low around 64.