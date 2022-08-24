Portions of Metro Detroit could see high winds as rain moves through area

The Detroit News

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for portions of Metro Detroit, alerting the possibility of high winds and thunderstorms through 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Detroit, Hamtramck, Dearborn and River Rouge are included in the statement.

Meanwhile, other areas of southeast Michigan will see showers and thunderstorms. The Saginaw Valley and the Thumb region may see isolated gusts to 41 mph as slow-moving thunderstorms move through producing locally heavy downpours and small hail, the National Weather Service said.

Radar showed heavy downpours moving across mid- and upper Lower Michigan on Wednesday night. By 7:30 p.m., portions of Midland saw a two-hour rainfall total of 2 inches, according to a weather service storm report.