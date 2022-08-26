Some rain Friday morning, but dry weekend forecast for Metro Detroit

After Friday's possibility for isolated rain in the morning and temperatures topping at 80 degrees, the weather forecast predicts a dry Saturday and Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service Detroit/Pontiac, rain was expected east of Interstate 75 Friday, but meteorologist Dave Kook says Metro Detroiters should not expect anymore after 10 a.m. Friday.

"There's a chance you might feel some mist the next couple hours, but I think the rain is done," Kook said.

NWS Detroit/Pontiac office and Accuweather reports:

Friday: Possible showers during the day with clouds gradually clearing in the evening. Humid temperatures will rise to 80 degrees and cool to 53 degrees tonight.

Saturday: Sunny and dry, with temperatures as high as 82 degrees and as low as 60.

Sunday: Warm and humid, getting to nearly 90 degrees and cooling at 70 degrees in the evening.