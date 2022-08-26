Some rain Friday morning, but dry weekend forecast for Metro Detroit

Myesha Johnson
The Detroit News
After Friday's possibility for isolated rain in the morning and temperatures topping at 80 degrees, the weather forecast predicts a dry Saturday and Sunday. 

According to the National Weather Service Detroit/Pontiac, rain was expected east of Interstate 75 Friday, but meteorologist Dave Kook says Metro Detroiters should not expect anymore after 10 a.m. Friday. 

"There's a chance you might feel some mist the next couple hours, but I think the rain is done," Kook said.

NWS Detroit/Pontiac office and Accuweather reports:

Friday: Possible showers during the day with clouds gradually clearing in the evening. Humid temperatures will rise to 80 degrees and cool to 53 degrees tonight.

Saturday: Sunny and dry, with temperatures as high as 82 degrees and as low as 60.

Sunday: Warm and humid, getting to nearly 90 degrees and cooling at 70 degrees in the evening.

