Get your umbrella ready. Storms forecast for Monday evening

Severe and excessive rain may fall in Detroit Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service Detroit/Pontiac.

The highest chance for rain is between 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, although Metro Detroit felt heavy rain Monday morning in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Alex Manion, a meteorologist at NWS Detroit/Pontiac, says Detroiters will experience light to moderate rain for the next several hours.

"We have 50% to 60% chance for rain this evening," Manion said.

There is a 5% chance rain may lead to widespread flooding but Manion said that is unlikely.

"For those locations that do see thunderstorms and any location susceptible to past flooding, flood-prone areas, small streams and creeks, may see some rises but we are not expecting any widespread flooding by this."

Damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall are possible hazards during the evening, however there is also a chance for hail and lightning.

Accuweather reports that Monday will be warm and humid with temperatures topping at 88 degrees, and possible thunderstorm.