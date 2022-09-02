Labor Day weekend weather: Humid and cloudy before chance of rain

Labor Day weekend will kick off with cloudy skies, humidity and temperatures topping out at nearly 90 degrees Friday before there's a chance of rainfall Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS Detroit/Pontiac reported Thursday a "warming trend with dry conditions to finish the work week" and "increasing humidity with above average temperatures heading into the weekend."

Summer of 2022 ranks No. 20 on list of warmest summers since 1874, according to NWS.

Accuweather reports a 40% chance of precipitation Saturday and Sunday, but lower chances, at 25%, on Labor Day. Saturday's possible thunderstorm is expected in the evening, and Sunday's rain is predicted to happen periodically through the day starting as early as 8 a.m.

Detroiters can expect a dry Labor Day Monday.

Weekend weather forecast

According to National Weather Service Detroit/Pontiac and Accuweather: