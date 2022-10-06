Chance of season's first snow in Michigan. Guess where?

The Detroit News

The growing season is over, the days are getting shorter and the first snowfall may be on the horizon, at least for Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Above-average temperatures will make an abrupt halt Thursday as a cold front moves in, bringing frigid air and the chance of snow in the Upper Peninsula, according to the National Weather Service.

Some wet snow may mix in with lake-effect showers for the Upper Great Lakes and the Upper Peninsula on Thursday night and Friday morning. Little accumulation is expected, the National Weather Service said, but it signals the first chance of snowfall for the season.

The National Weather Service said a round of unseasonably cold air will continue its southward push so that by Friday morning, temperatures are expected to plunge from the Great Lakes through the Missouri Valley and Central Plains, where highs are forecast to stay 10-20 degrees below normal.

Many areas from the Great Lakes shorelines have already seen freezing temperatures, with frost and freeze headlines issued by the weather service.