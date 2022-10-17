U.P. sits in path of early winter storm with lakeshore flooding

The gales of November appear to be arriving early in the Upper Peninsula, where the National Weather Service has issued warnings for a winter storm and lakeshore flooding across much of the peninsula.

Four to 8 inches of heavy, wet snow is expected to fall on the western Upper Peninsula from Sunday night through 2 Monday afternoon, the weather service warned. Some areas could see up to 10 inches.

It marks the first winter storm since the past winter season, meteorologists said, urging drivers to be extra cautious as they reacquaint themselves with winter driving. Snow likely will make travel "very difficult," with wet snow and gusting winds, which could down tree limbs and power lines, they said. Meteorologists suggested drivers keep a flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in case of emergency.

The storm will hit the peninsula east of Marquette a little later, the weather service predicted. Meteorologists issued a winter storm watch from late Monday into Tuesday morning, predicting rain and snow and a low around 33 degrees.

Meteorologists said Marquette and Alger counties will experience "significant lakeshore flooding" from 3 a.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Wednesday. Large waves could lead to major beach erosion, possibly damaging some lakeside property.

"Low-lying roads, low-lying property, including parking lots, lawns, and homes and businesses will be inundated near the lake," meteorologists said, warning people to protect flood-prone property and not to drive around barricades or through water.

The storm will not affect the Lower Peninsula, according to the weather service.

Temperatures in Metro Detroit will hover in the mid-40s, with cloudy and showery weather persisting through the early week.

