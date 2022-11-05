High winds could cause power outages across Michigan this weekend

High winds could cause toppled trees and power outages in Michigan's Lower Peninsula starting Saturday morning, meteorologists and Consumers Energy warned.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory in effect from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday. The alert covered a large swath of central and southeast Michigan including Midland, Flint, Owosso, Ann Arbor, Detroit and Lapeer.

South winds between 20 and 30 mph and gusts of up to 50 mph will sweep through the region Saturday. The winds could be fast enough to blow around unsecured objects, down tree limbs and cause power outages, meteorologists said.

"Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle," the alert says. "Secure outdoor objects."

Winds could gust up to 55 mph in southwest Michigan, National Weather Service meteorologists in Grand Rapids said. They also predicted the blows could bring down tree limbs and cause outages.

The weather also could create hazardous conditions on Lake Michigan conditions near Muskegon. Gales are likely Saturday, meteorologists said.

"This will create very dangerous conditions for boaters and for people on piers," they said.

Consumers Energy told customers it is preparing for the winds and storms expected this weekend. The utility company warned power outages may occur along Lake Michigan, in Grand Rapids and southwest Michigan.

"The Consumers Energy Restoration Team has been monitoring this developing storm since earlier this week and is ready to respond," the utility said in a press release. "Crews are being staged in areas where we expect the greatest damage and are preparing trucks and materials needed to assist with any restoration efforts."

Consumers recommended customers charge electronic devices, have emergency batteries or charging stations available and have an emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, water, canned food, blankets and a battery-operated radio.

The utility recommended unplugging sensitive electronics like televisions, computers and printers and turning power strips off.

The Saturday forecast also calls for rain showers in southeast Michigan as highs top out in the low 70s.

Sunday should be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

The region has seen unseasonable warmth much of the week. Detroit Metro Airport reached 74 on Friday, which is 20 degrees above average for the date and near the record, 77, set in 2015, NWS data shows.

