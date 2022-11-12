Cold front headed to Michigan, bringing light snowfall

It's time to shift from breezy fall days to catching snowflakes, according to the National Weather Service.

A small amount of accumulating snowfall is expected as soon as this weekend, said Steve Considine, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

"Light snow is expected Saturday afternoon into the evening and any accumulation will be less than half an inch that will likely only be visible on grassy surfaces," he said.

A strong cold front will be working its way eastward across lower Michigan on Friday night. While Saturday may appear to be a warm day with highs in the 50s, colder air is expected to move in, dropping temperatures. By sundown, expect around 25 degrees.

The average high this time of year is around 50, with lows in the 30s, according to the weather service.

"Another potential for snow will be on Tuesday and Tuesday night," Considine said. "Nothing big, but that will be be the one system that we'll keep our eye on."

The first time Michigan saw measurable snow last fall was Nov. 14, 2021, with 0.7 of an inch, Considine said. The most snow of that month was 4.2 inches on Nov. 27.

"This is not unusual," Considine said. "This is the time of the year when we see our first snowfall."

The cold front is expected after the state saw record-setting warmth this week.

Saginaw hit 76 degrees Thursday and broke a daily high temperature record set two years ago, according to the weather service.

Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus has notched above-average highs each day this month, including soaring into the 70s four times, NWS data shows.

Extended forecast:

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. At night, there's a chance of rain and snow showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. At night, partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. At night, it's expected to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then rain showers likely afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Source: National Weather Service

