Rain, snow and cold in Metro Detroit's forecast this week

The flurries that scattered across Metro Detroit this past weekend were a preview of what's ahead with more snow forecast Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow is expected to begin after sunset Tuesday and continue through Wednesday morning, the agency predicts.

"We're going to be cold this week after a period of warm conditions," said Trent Frey, a meteorologist with the agency in White Lake Township. Last week, temperatures in Metro Detroit reached the 60s and low 70s.

The forecast Monday calls for about one to two inches of snow to fall in the Detroit area by Wednesday. The city received about a half inch of snow on Saturday, according to weather service data.

"There will be some rain during the day Tuesday, but we're expecting to get the area's first accumulating snow of the year tomorrow night," Frey said.

Snow totals are expected to get higher farther north in the region with two to three inches predicted to fall on Pontiac, Port Huron, and Sandusky.

Frey said a low-pressure system moving through into the Ohio Valley is driving the weather. "We're going to get clipped by the northwest edge of it, which will bring the rain and snow."

High temperatures for the region aren't expected to get above the low 40s for the first half of the week and then drop to the low 30s.

"There will be chances for more snow for the rest of the week because we're going to stay pretty cold," Frey said.

The average monthly temperature for Detroit in November is 48.6 degrees, according to weather service data. The average monthly snowfall for the city in November is 1.9 inches.

Extended Detroit forecast:

Tuesday: Cloudy; high 41, low 33.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; high 42, low 28.

Thursday: Partly sunny; high 40, low 24.

Friday: Mostly cloudy; high 34, low 19.

Saturday: Partly sunny; high 31, low 20.

Sunday: Mostly sunny; high 33.

Source: National Weather Service