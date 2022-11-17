Winter storm could dump foot of snow on west Michigan

Wintry weather is set to barrel across Michigan, with some areas expected to see up to 12 inches of snow through this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service has issued a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Saturday for much of the state's west side.

An estimated 8-14 inches of snow could cover Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties, affecting Grand Haven, Jenison, Holland, and South Haven, according to the warning.

Some 6-12 inches were expected in Kent, Ionia, Barry, Eaton, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties, which include Grand Rapids, Ionia, Hastings, Charlotte, Kalamazoo and Battle Creek.

A winter weather advisory also is in effect for parts of central Michigan, including Lake, Osceola, Clare, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Montcalm, Gratiot, Clinton, Ingham and Jackson counties. The forecast calls for between 2-7 inches.

"It's time to get yourself back to being fully acquainted with winter weather driving!" the weather service's Grand Rapids station said on Twitter. "Our first multi-day lake effect snow event of the season will begin tomorrow, and it may be a doozy. If you're traveling, please be prepared for poor travel with rapidly changing conditions!"

Lake effect showers also were on tap for parts of west Michigan tonight as low temperatures drop into the 20s, the weather service reported.

"These may result in a few slushy/slick spots into" Thursday morning, NWS tweeted. "More widespread snow showers will develop during the daytime" on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in southeast Michigan, the weather service predicted Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties facing hazards Wednesday night due to "an area of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile and produce snow rate around 1 inch per hour."

A line of snow showers also was reducing visibility in parts of Wayne and Washtenaw counties, the weather service said.

NWS has issued a winter weather advisory until midnight for Huron, Tuscola and Sanilac counties.

"Lake effect snow showers continue for the Thumb region this evening before tapering off after midnight," the weather service said.

Some 1-2 inches of snow were expected north of Interstate 69, with lower amounts south.

The mercury is set to fall into the upper 20s overnight then rise around 40 on Thursday, nearly 10 degrees below average for the date, weather service records show.

Metro Detroit could face snow showers Wednesday night through Friday as highs top out only in the 30s.