Strong winter storm forecast for Metro Detroit before holiday weekend

Dreaming of a white Christmas? You could get your wish with a winter storm forecast to arrive just before the holiday weekend, the National Weather Service said.

The agency's forecast calls for a "strong winter storm" to impact the region Thursday and Friday.

"As we get into Thursday, Friday, and the weekend, we're expecting increasing (probability) of a significant winter storm impacting the region over the holiday weekend," said Ian Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's office in White Lake Township.

He also said the forecast calls for cold and a lot of wind to accompany the system.

AccuWeather, a media company based in State College, Penn., that provides weather forecasting services, predicts wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour on Friday.

The National Weather Service warns the storm could create major disruptions in travel for part of the state's lower half at the end of the week.

That may be an issue for many Michiganians since AAA estimates 3.5 million of them will travel 50 miles or more from home between Dec. 23, 2022, and Jan. 2, 2023. That’s up more than 110,000 people from last year and the bulk — 3.2 million — is expected to make the holiday trek by car.

Lee said a strong low-pressure system over the country's central plains region is what the weather service thinks will drive the forecasted storm.

"It looks like it will quickly and rapidly deepen as it moves northeast towards the Great Lakes," the meteorologist said. "As it does, there's potential for multiple types of precipitation, including snow."

Lee also said it's too soon to tell what kind of precipitation or how much snow the storm will dump on the region.

However, the weather for the first part of the week is expected to be dry, but cloudy and cold, according to the agency. There's a chance for rain and snow Thursday. That is expected to change into freezing rain Thursday night. By Friday, the temperature is predicted to drop and the rain becomes snow.

The city's average monthly snowfall in December is 8.9 inches. So far this month, .4 of an inch of snow has fallen on Detroit, according to agency data.

Monday's temperatures are expected to reach a high of 32 and a low of 25. Tuesday is supposed to be mostly cloudy with a high of 37 and a low of 24, according to the weather service.

Wednesday should be a repeat of Tuesday, but a little colder during the day. The mercury plummets over the rest of the week.

"We're anticipating wind chills will get below zero, especially into the weekend," Lee said.

Detroit's average monthly temperature for December is 37.2 degrees.

Lee said he expects the forecast to change over the next few days.

"This far out, people should continue to pay attention to the forecast because there will be changes as we get closer to the event," he said.

Extended Detroit forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; high 37, low 24.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; high 34, low 27.

Thursday: Cloudy; high 39, low 21.

Friday: Cloudy; high 35, low 12.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; high 20, low 10.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; high 19.

Source: National Weather Service

