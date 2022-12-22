Dreaming of a white Christmas? Even with storm, Detroit not likely to see new snow

Despite all of the hullabaloo about a massive winter storm that's expected to dump 3 to 7 inches of snow on Metro Detroit this weekend, the likelihood of the area having a white Christmas is about 35 percent, according to the National Weather Service.

Or in other words, there's a 65 percent chance the area won't see snow on Dec. 25.

The weather service defines a white Christmas as one with at least one inch of snow on the ground.

Based on normal snowfall in Detroit between 1991 and 2020, the probability of Detroit seeing a white Christmas is 34.7 percent, or odds of about 7 to 13.

But the chances the area will get a soggy Christmas are pretty good. By analyzing decades of temperature and precipitation data for December in the region, the agency has concluded the month has grown warmer and less snowy.

Detroit's weather on Sunday, Christmas Day, is supposed to be mostly cloudy with a high temperature of 20 degrees and a low of 9 degrees. There's no snow in the forecast.

"The system (that's bringing the storm) will be exiting to the northeast on Christmas Day," said Ian Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's office in White Lake Township. "It will be cold with temperatures struggling to reach 20 degrees. It will continue to remain breezy across the region with wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph. And we're expecting dry conditions across Metro Detroit."

The average high temperature on Dec. 25 between 1874 and 2021 is about 33 degrees, according to weather service statistics. The day's average low for those 147 years is 22 degrees.

During that same period, the majority of those years — 62 — saw maximum temperatures between 30 and 39 degrees, its records said. Forty-one Christmases had max temps between 20 and 29 degrees.

The record for the highest maximum temperature on Christmas Day in Detroit was set in 1982 at 64 degrees. The record low on Christmas was set in 1983 at 10 below.

Dec. 25's average amount of snowfall in Detroit for those same years is about half an inch, the agency said. The average snow depth, or how much snow is already in place, is two inches.

From 1874 and 2021, 71 Christmas Days had no snowfall, 31 had a trace, 27 got less than an inch and 15 saw between one and 4.9 inches, the weather service data said.

The record for snowfall on Dec. 25 in Detroit was 7.9 inches set in 1915.

