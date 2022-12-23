Storm could bring 27-foot waves to Lake Superior; other lakes between 7-23 feet

The winter storm snarling travel and causing headaches across Michigan ahead of the holiday weekend is also wreaking havoc on the water.

The National Weather Service has issued heavy freezing spray warnings for Lake Michigan, Lake Superior, Lake Huron and Lake Erie for Friday.

The weather service said cold air with very strong winds were combining for heavy freezing spray andlarge waves.

"Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative," meteorologists said Thursday. "Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves, which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility."

Parts of Lake Superior could see northwest winds of 30-40 knots with gusts to 55 knots and waves 17-22 feet expected, according to the warning from the NWS station in Marquette.

Heavy freezing spray at 2 centimeters an hour or greater was expected and "may rapidly accumulate on vessels," the notice said.

The NOAA Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory predicted on Twitter waves on Superior could reach 26-27 feet in some parts on Saturday.

Lake Michigan water closest to the state's west shorelines could see northwest winds 30-40 knots with gusts to 50 knots and waves 14-20 feet, the weather service in Grand Rapids reported.

On Lake Huron, for which the weather service also issued a storm warning, "expect sustained winds up to 42 knots from the west with gusts up to 56 knots," the Detroit weather service station said. "The largest significant waves will be 16 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 23 feet."

Parts of Lake Erie could experience southwest winds 35-55 knots with gusts to 60 knots and waves 17-22 feet, the weather service said.

Meanwhile, parts of Lake St. Clair and Saginaw Bay are under storm warnings on Friday.

On the lake, "expect sustained winds up to 34 knots from the west with gusts up to 50 knots," NWS officials said. "The largest significant waves will be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet."

Saginaw Bay near Point Au Gres could see winds above 50 knots and wave heights topping out around 8 feet. Areas of the bay from Alabaster to Port Austin could see waves closer to 13 feet, according to the weather service website.