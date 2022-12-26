Michigan weather to heat up ahead of New Year's Eve

Snowfall from the weekend winter storm that hit Michigan will stretch through Monday before temperatures are expected to take a surprising twist and reach a high of around 50 degrees by Friday.

Near Metro Detroit, it will stay cold Monday as temperatures hold in the lower 20s with scattered flurries and light snow showers, mainly south of Interstate 69, though it will feel like it's below zero with the wind chill.

Accumulation is expected to be a dusting or less Monday night. A big warm up will then commence, said Kyle Klein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

"We will gradually see a warm up and by the Thursday into the weekend we're back into the upper 40s and perhaps near 50s," he said. "There is a chance of rain Friday through the weekend as the system moves through the area."

Temperatures are expected to heat up to 45 degrees in Grand Rapids, Traverse City, Big Axel and about 42 in Sault Ste. Marie.

As the storm swept across the state over the weekend, some places in Michigan saw nearly 60 mph wind speeds and more than two feet of snow. These places were hit hardest.

"The flip in temperatures is mainly attributable to the trough (relatively low atmospheric pressure) that brought the arctic air is moving over to the east over the U.S. By the end of the week, it's directly over us returning warmer temps," Klein said.

Temperatures will continue to linger in the mid-40s, which is above average, during the first week of January, according to the National Weather Service.

"It won't be super warm, but warmer than normal. Averages around now is right around freezing," he said.

Extended weather forecast

Monday: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 23 degrees. At night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees. Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 29 degrees. At night, cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees, with gusts as high as 22 mph.Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees, with gusts as high as 22 mph. At night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Thursday: Cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. At night, a chance of rain after 1 a.m.. Cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.Friday: Rain likely, mainly after 1 p.m.. Cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. At night, rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.Saturday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. At night, rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.New Year's Day: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees.

Source: National Weather Service.

