Wind chill advisory in effect Friday morning in southeast Michigan

A wind chill advisory has been issued Friday by the National Weather Service for much of southeast Michigan.

The advisory, which means extremely cold weather is expected, is in effect until 9 a.m. for Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, and Tuscola counties.

Weather service meteorologists expect northwest winds of 15 mph to 25 mph to move through the region Friday morning, resulting in wind chills of 15 below zero in some places. They forecast the wind chill could fall as low as -16 in the Thumb, -14 in Flint, and -8 in Monroe.

The frigid wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes as well as hypothermia if precautions aren't taken, according to the agency. It also urges pet owners not to leave animals outdoors.

The weather service said it predicts the wind chill will warm later Friday, reaching zero to -10 degrees.

Meanwhile, the day's high temperature may reach in the low teens in most of the region. The forecast calls for a high of 13 degrees in Detroit, 12 degrees in Ann Arbor, and 10 degrees in Bad Axe.

A heat wave is expected Saturday when temperatures are supposed to go from single digits in the morning to somewhere near 30 degrees. However, the weather service said the wind chill will remain in the teens.

Extended Detroit forecast

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; high 31, low 30.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; high 38, low 25.

Monday: Mostly sunny; high 38, low 32.

Tuesday: Cloudy; high 48, low 30.

Wednesday: Partly sunny; high 42, low 34.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; high 46.

Source: National Weather Service