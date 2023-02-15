Wind advisory in effect for southeast Michigan

A wind advisory is in effect for southeast Michigan until 4 p.m. Wednesday with possible gusts of up to 45-50 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

The advisory covers Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties.

Southwesterly winds of 25-30 mph are expected along with gusts of 45-50 mph, according to the weather service's office in White Lake.

"Winds increase throughout the early morning hours with the strongest gusts developing after sunrise asstrong southwesterly flow overspreads the area behind a cold front," the advisory said. "Strong winds will continue into parts of the afternoon and begin decreasing after 4 p.m."

The weather service warns gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around, knock down tree limbs and cause power outages.

Meanwhile, temperatures Wednesday are expected to be warmer but will be chased out of the area Thursday by a wintry mix of snow and rain.

Wednesday's high temperature in Detroit is predicted to reach 58 degrees and a low of 33 degrees, the weather service said.

However, it's expected to drop Thursday to a high of 35 degrees and a low of 23. Also Thursday, a low-pressure system moves into the region bringing with it a mix of sleet and snow, especially for the area along Interstate 69 and north of it, according to the agency. Several inches of snow/ice are expected nearer to the freeway and get lighter towards the south.

Extended Detroit forecast

Thursday: Rain; high 35, low 23.

Friday: Partly sunny; high 29, low 22.

Saturday: Sunny; high 44, low 33.

Sunday: Mostly sunny; high 48, low 38.

Monday: Mostly cloudy; high 46, low 29.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; high 39.

