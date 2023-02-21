Snow, rain headed for southeast Michigan, storm watch in effect

A winter storm watch will be in effect for parts of southeast Michigan from noon Wednesday until noon Thursday with heavy rain and snow possible, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch, which means conditions are favorable for a winter storm and there is a 50 percent chance it will happen, was issued for Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.

Meteorologists with the weather service said a low-pressure system will cause widespread wintry precipitation over the region from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

The agency forecasts there could be total snow accumulation of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch. It also predicts winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Most of the snow is expected to keep north of Interstate 69 and the area north of Interstate 94 and M-59 has the best chance for freezing rain, the weather service said. Rain may mix with snow south of I-94.

All of it is expected to make for slick roads and longer commutes Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Temperatures in the Detroit area, meanwhile, should climb as high as 51 degrees Thursday, plummet to 25 degrees Friday and jump back up to above freezing, 35 degrees, on Saturday, the weather service said.

The average temperature in Detroit for this February is about 38 degrees, according to the agency's data. Detroit's average monthly high temperature in February is 32.5 degrees, records said.

So far this month, Detroit has seen about a half-inch of snow, the weather service said. It also said the average monthly snowfall in February for Detroit is 12.5 inches.

Extended Detroit forecast

Wednesday: Rain; high 37, low 32.

Thursday: Rain; high 51, low 16.

Friday: Mostly sunny; high 25, low 18.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; high 35, low 28.

Sunday: Partly sunny; high 41, low 26.

Monday: Rain; high 46.

Source: National Weather Service

