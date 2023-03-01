February was 4th warmest, 6th snowless on record in SE Michigan

Last month was among the warmest and least snowy Februaries on record for southeast Michigan, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

The average temperature at Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus was 34, enough to notch the fourth warmest February, the weather service reported. First place was 1882, when the average temperature was 39.5.

The mercury rose to 60 on Feb. 15 and into the 50s on seven other days, weather service records show. The lowest reading was 6 degrees on Feb. 3.

Saginaw also had its 10th warmest February, at an average 29.6 degrees. Flint's 30.8 ranked it 12th.

The trend was reflected in regional precipitation totals.

Saginaw recorded 3.12 inches of rain last month, making it the sixth wettest February. The 2.86 inches Flint received secured the city's eighth wettest February, the weather service said.

In all 28 days, only 2 inches of snow was reported in Metro Detroit. That was 10.5 inches below average, which the weather service ranked as the sixth snowless February.

Meanwhile, with meteorological spring starting Wednesday, the weather service reported Dec. 1 through Feb. 28 as the among the top 10 warmest winters for Detroit, Saginaw and Flint.

Behind the warmer, snowless season in the Great Lakes and Midwest were "the track of the low pressure systems" into the upper Plains, said Bryan Tilley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in White Lake Township.

"That kept southeast Michigan more on the mild side of these systems. When the low pressure system draws to the west and north, it draws warmer air form the south. When it draws to the south and east, it pulls in cold air from the north."

March has started warmer, as well. Wednesday's high was 53, or 13 degrees above average for the date, records show.

It won't last. After cooler conditions Thursday, "a surface low pressure system will lift into the Ohio Valley daytime Friday, bringing widespread precipitation to southeast Michigan," the weather service said. "High confidence in prolonged period of precipitation across the area centered Friday afternoon into Friday night, but low confidence in how precipitation type plays out and resultant impacts."

It is too early to outline more specifics on the storm or if the pattern could mirror the systems last week and on Monday that spurred numerous outages, Tilley said.

"We’re still trying to pin down the track of the low pressure system because the precipitation types are so closely tied to the path it makes across the area," he said. "Right now we think there’s going to be a fairly decent aerial coverage of precipitation and the precise track of the low pressure system will dictate how much of that is snow and where."

Communities closer to the Interstate 69 corridor stand the best chance of having primarily snow, while areas south could see a rain-snow mixture, Tilley said. "There should be more of a definitive snow line. And if there is freezing rain and sleet, it should be more of a transitory precipitation type compared to what we had last week."

More than 700,000 DTE customers, or 30% of its 2.3 million customers in southeast Michigan and the Thumb, lost power after the Feb. 22 ice storm, along with some 234,000 Consumers Energy customers.