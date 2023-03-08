More snow headed to southeast Michigan Friday

Michigan's winter weather journey continues this week with another round of snow taking aim at the region Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, three to six inches could fall Friday across southeast Michigan. Snow will be heaviest Friday morning with rates of a half inch to an inch expected to fall per hour.

Because the storm is two days out, forecasters say adjustments for snow totals are possible.

The snow will decrease Friday afternoon and come to an end Friday evening, according to the weather service in Detroit.

The impending storm comes roughly a week after one of winter's biggest storms dropped up 10 inches on some areas, and more than six inches on Detroit alone. The heavy, wet snow downed roughly 2,000 power lines and roughly 200,000 customers were without power.

As of Wednesday, 1,285 DTE customers remained with power.

The highest accumulations extended from Kalamazoo to Lansing and Jackson with 6 to 10 inches or more, the National Weather Service said.

And on Feb. 16, a "historic" ice and snowstorm moved through the state, knocking out power for nearly 1 million customers in Michigan ― approximately 700,000 DTE customers and 234,000 Consumers Energy customers. The storm brought down 11,000 ice-coated power lines and some customers were left in the dark for days.

Before the ice storms and snow storm last week, January and February were unusually warm. January was among the Top 10 warmest on record for Detroit.

It should dry and cool Wednesday and Thursday in Detroit with a high of 43, according to the weather service.

