3-5 inches of snow expected to fall in southeast MI, advisory in effect until 4

Heavy snow blanketed Metro Detroit's roads and streets Friday morning, creating a messy commute as winter's latest storm hit the region.

A winter weather advisory runs until 4 p.m. Friday for all of southeast Michigan with three to five inches of snow expected to fall, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the snow is expected to fall during the morning commute.

The snow is expected to taper off gradually this afternoon but drivers should be prepared for slippery conditions, said the weather service.

Hundreds of Metro Detroit school districts canceled classes Friday, some before a single flake of snow had fallen. Closed districts include Anchor Bay, Berkley, Detroit, Novi, Walled Lake and West Bloomfield. And several cities declared snow emergencies, requiring residents to keep cars off city streets.

Shatonya Terry, 51, of Oak Park who was brushing off her car and letting her dog out to go to the bathroom Friday morning, said as a Michigan native, the snow doesn’t bother her, though she was surprised to see a forecast for a storm in March. She got up a little earlier so she could do what she needed to do in the snow.

“I hope this is it," said Terry. "... But I’m a Michigan person, so I know what it’s about."

The storm is the latest to hit southeast Michigan in a matter of weeks. A March 3 storm dropped 6-10 inches of snow on much of the region, downing power lines and leaving about 200,000 DTE customers in the dark.

It contributed to at least one death. An 80-year-old Ann Arbor resident, Bahman Ashrafi, was killed after he was struck by a snow plow backing up in a driveway on the evening of March 3.

Ashrafi suffered "significant head trauma" and was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, a 58-year-old Ann Arbor man, had been plowing snow at the time of the incident and claimed he did not know he had hit someone until a bystander alerted him. The incident is still under investigation and the driver is cooperating, Ann Arbor police said Friday.

A historic ice storm, meanwhile, also hit Michigan Feb. 23-24, followed by another one a few days later. It downed roughly 11,000 power lines and roughly 1.75 million people lost electricity, some who stayed in the dark for more than a week.

The latest storm, meanwhile, doesn't seem to be affecting flights at Detroit Metro Airport ― yet. As of 8 a.m., there were 32 delays and 22 cancellations, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight arrivals and departures.

Road crews were busy plowing roads. The Road Commission for Oakland County called its crews in at midnight to salt and plow roads. It also urged drivers to travel with "extreme caution."