Snow will continue falling into Monday evening, 13.7 inches has fallen in March

Snow is expected to keep falling in Metro Detroit until Monday evening, but locals will get some relief from the powdery stuff headed into the week.

The weather service tweeted Monday afternoon that "snow will become more focused across the I-94 corridor heading into the mid-afternoon."

A meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Detroit office confirmed that there has been 13.7 inches of snowfall in March.

"We're still roughly about 6 inches below normal for the year, so we have made some ground," Ian Lee said.

Spring may be just over a week away but it's been hard to tell with the amount of snow that has blanketed southeast Michigan this month. More than 10 inches of snow fell on parts of Metro Detroit on March 3, followed by another storm March 10 that dropped several more inches on the region.

February, on the hand, was just the opposite. Last month was among the warmest and least snowy Februaries on record for southeast Michigan, according to the weather service. January also had less snow than usual, making it difficult for winter sports facilities such as local ski resorts to operate.

Tuesday and Wednesday there is low possibility for any precipitation but will remain chilly.

According to Accuweather, Tuesday temperatures will go as high as 35 degrees and as low as 22 degrees with partially cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be sunnier and warmer, with temperatures as high as 44 degrees and will drop to 30s in the evening.

Thursday's forecast is cloudy, but weather will reach 52 degrees and drop to 43 degrees.

Friday will overall be the warmest day of the week with temperatures reaching 52 degrees. The low will be 39 degrees; occasional rain is expected to fall throughout the day.

The sun will come out during the weekend, although temperatures will be in the 30s.

Saturday's high is 34 degrees and its low is 25 degrees. Sunday's high is 38 degree and low is at 26 degrees.