It's the official first day of spring. Does Michigan weather care?

The calendar says March 20 is the first day of spring. In true Michigan fashion, the weather over the next few weeks will probably disagree.

In Detroit, the National Weather Service data puts the typical last measurable snowfall — the last one of about one-tenth of an inch (or more) — at around April 7. The last snowfall of an inch or more is, statistically speaking, around March 24.

The very latest snowfall of more than an inch was ever recorded in the Detroit area is May 22, 1883, according to NWS data. The latest to ever get more than three inches was May 9, 1923. (The earliest snow has ever stopped measurably falling? That's February 25, 1878.)

So it's possible Metro Detroit will get more snow, although the forecast shows it probably won't be this week. Forecasts call for highs in the 50s until Friday, although rain will likely start Wednesday and carry through the week, according to the NWS. Expect wind gusts as well throughout the week.

Experts says that snowfall during what was technically the winter season this year was pretty close to usual, despite a relatively slow start.

"Detroit had 37 inches, which is about five inches below normal," said Steve Freitag, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. "It's been pretty close to normal. Nothing too unusual."

Flint got 46.3 inches of snow this year, or about 1.8 inches away from the normal level for the city.

Climate stats from December, January and February show that Detroit had the 29th least-snowy winter on record. There were 17 days with snow, and the highest snowfall day came Jan. 25, when the city got 6.5 inches.

While snow totals throughout the area are relatively close to what is usually seen, Freitag noted the temperatures were higher than in the past.

The average temperature in the Detroit area in December, January and February is 31.4 degrees, 26.1 degrees and 27.7 degrees respectively. In the past few months, the average temperatures have been higher: 32.8 degrees in December (up 1.4 degrees over average), 33.5 degrees in January (up 7.4 degrees) and 34 degrees in February (up 6.3 degrees).

That makes it the seventh warmest winter on record, Freitag said.

hharding@detroitnews.com