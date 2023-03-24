So much for spring. Storm expected to drop up to 10 inches on northern Mich.

Most of southern Michigan can expect a wintry mix of rain and some snow with minor accumulation on Friday night but parts of northern Michigan may get as much as 10 inches of snow, beginning on Saturday and lasting until Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Metro Detroit will remain dry during the day on Friday and precipitation will begin after midnight, the NWS predicts. Mostly rain is expected south of Interstate 96 but some snow accumulation is possible in the northern Saginaw Valley area.

The wind will pick up across southeast Michigan on Saturday while rain and potential snow showers linger, the NWS said. Sunday will return to drier conditions in the southeast.

Freezing rain and snow are likely to begin north of I-96 late on Friday night and last until Saturday night. The NWS warned that the ice could cause some power outages between I-96 and M-20.

Areas north of Cadillac but south of the Upper Peninsula are expected to get at least six inches of snow that will start falling on Saturday and continue until Sunday night, the NWS predicts. Some communities, including Traverse City, Gaylord, Alpena and Rogers City, could get as much as 10 inches during the late winter storm.

The heavy and wet snow is expected to limit visibility across northern Michigan while making roads slippery and travel hazardous, the NWS warned.

