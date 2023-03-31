Forecast: Severe weather across southeast Mich. tonight; warmer weather next week

Parts of Metro Detroit are seeing storms tonight as the National Weather Service warns about high winds and large hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter possible in some spots.

The bulk of thunderstorms Friday night will have hail much smaller, but the weather service is monitoring the storms and alerting residents, said Ian Lee, a meteorologist with the NWS office in White Lake Township. The greatest potential was expected in areas south of M-59.

"We don't really recommend going outside and standing outside in any form of hail, especially hail that's larger than one inch," Lee said. "That can cause an injury and any hail that's one inch or greater, that can start to cause dents in cars ... especially if it gets larger than two inches in diameter. That can start causing issues like breaking windshields and things like that."

The first round of thunderstorms is expected to last through 10 p.m., with a second round likely between midnight and 2 a.m., Lee said.

The NWS is alerting residents to the possibility of wind gusts near 45 mph on Saturday, especially south of I-96. Lee warns that wind speeds that high can lead to outdoor objects blowing around and complicating travel.

A gale warning is in effect for parts of Lake Huron and Lake St. Clair early Saturday.

Though high temperatures Friday topped out near 60 degrees across the region, a cool down is in store this weekend, Lee said.

Wind chills could drop to the 20s Saturday evening after some rain throughout the day and the high winds gusts between 35 to 40 mph in Metro Detroit.

The mercury could stay in the 40s on Sunday, which is several degrees below average for early April, NWS records show.

But a change is ahead.

Temperatures Monday could reach the low 60s with showers. And Wednesday's highs could peak near 70, Lee said.

Despite the warm-up, it's not out of the question that temperatures could fall back down to the upper 20s over the next couple of weeks.

"We could still see some cold temperatures throughout the month of April," Lee said. "It's always in the realm of possibility."