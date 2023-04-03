Thunderstorms Wednesday in SE Mich. could produce tornadoes, says NWS

A warm-up and some rain are expected to kick off the week, but there's a chance for storms and thunder Wednesday with the potential to produce tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency's forecast calls for temperatures in Detroit Monday to reach a high of 60 degrees. It also predicts spotty rain showers in the afternoon followed by steady rainfall at night. Meteorologists said there could be more than three-quarters of an inch of rain in areas along the Interstate 69 corridor. Rainfall in the Detroit area could total between a quarter of an inch to half of an inch, they said.

After drying out during the day Tuesday, a low-pressure system is expected to move into the region at night that could bring thunderstorms with it, according to the weather service. The high will be lower than Monday but should still reach 55 degrees.

Wednesday's forecast says the temperature will jump to a high of 72 degrees and there is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms across southeast Michigan. The agency said such thunderstorms are capable of producing tornadoes and pose a risk for severe wind gusts and hail. It is monitoring the forecast and will provide updates as Wednesday draws nearer.

"Severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday. These storms will be capable of producing tornadoes, as well as an organizing line or cluster posing a risk for severe wind gusts, hail, and tornadoes," said the weather service's Detroit office on Twitter. "Monitor the forecast for updates and start preparing now."

Extended Detroit forecast

Monday: Partly sunny; high 60, low 44.

Tuesday: Cloudy; high 55, low 48.

Wednesday: Rain; high 72, low 41.

Thursday: Mostly sunny; high 52, low 35.

Friday: Sunny; high 51, low 36.

Saturday: Mostly sunny; high 57, low 42.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 65.

Source: National Weather Service

