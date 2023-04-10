Get ready for warm weather. Temps could hit 80 in Detroit this week

So much for spring jackets this week. You'll likely need shorts instead.

Metro Detroiters can expect a string of days in the 70s this week with temperatures expected to reach a near-record high on Thursday when it could hit 80 degrees, about 20 degrees above average, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service's Detroit office said daytime highs will reach the upper 60s to start the work week with a continued warming trend into mid-week.

"Breezy conditions will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday with potential for gusts to 30 mph," tweeted the weather service's Detroit office.

According to Accuweather, Tuesday is expected to be in the mid 70s, sunny, and breezy in the evening when temperatures will drop to the 50s. Wednesday will be even warmer with temperatures reaching 79 degrees and a breezy afternoon.

But it's on Thursday when Accuweather reports that the region could see "near-record temperatures," with the mercury expected to will climb above 80 degrees and drop to 53 degrees in the evening.

The weather service said the record high for April 12 is 89 degrees and record high for April 13 is 87 degrees. The average temperature in Detroit in April is 58 degrees.

Friday will continue to be sunny, according to Accuweather, reaching 78 degrees during the day and 54 degrees in the evening.Saturday may be the last day this week with temperatures in the high 70s, as Sunday has potential for a thunderstorm and has a high of 62 degrees.