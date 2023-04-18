Detroit forecast calls for cool start, warm up before cooling again

This week's weather in southeast Michigan seems to be doing another roller coaster impression.

Snow started off Metro Detroit's Tuesday, but a warm-up with a chance of rain is on tap for Wednesday, followed by a jump back into the 70s Thursday, and then another cool down is in store for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday's high temperatures in southeast Michigan will reach into the low-to-mid 40s, it said. It's predicted to reach 45 degrees in Detroit. The normal high temperature for Tuesday is 60 degrees and the normal low is 40, according to the service's records.

The forecast calls for cloudy skies and breezy conditions during the day. Meteorologists with the weather service's office in White Lake Township said winds will come from the west and gusts may be between 25 mph to 30 mph. They expect both the cloud cover and the winds to ease up late Tuesday night.

The winds will keep cold air over the lower half of the state, according to the agency.

On Wednesday, temperatures in the region are supposed to rise and hit between the mid-50s and the low 60s, thanks to a low-pressure system that moves in over the state, the weather service said. The high temperature in Detroit should reach 59. Again, the normal high in Detroit on Wednesday's date is 60 degrees and the low is 40 degrees.

A weather system Thursday will draw a warm front from the south over the region causing temperatures to rise into the 70s and near 80 degrees, it said. The normal high for Thursday's date is 61 and the normal low is 41.

However, a cold front is expected on Friday to move in again, dropping the temperature for the weekend.

Extended forecast

Wednesday: Mostly sunny; high 59, low 47.

Thursday: Partly sunny; high 80, low 57.

Friday: Mostly cloudy; high 66, low 46.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; high 53, low 36.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; high 48, low 36.

Monday: Partly sunny, high 52.

Source: National Weather Service

