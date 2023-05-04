Frost advisory Thursday, then weekend warm-up in southeast Michigan

Mark Hicks

Southeast Michigan faces one more frosty night, then a gradual warm-up and seasonable conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory until 9 a.m. for Saginaw, Shiawassee, Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, Washtenaw and Lenawee counties.

Temperatures are set to dip into the 30s, and frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left unprotected.

The mercury should rise into the upper 50s on Thursday. That's still more than five degrees below average for the date, weather service records show.

Readings at Detroit Metro Airport have climbed no higher than 68 since April 20 and only reached 45 on Tuesday, according the weather service.

The chill starting off May owes to an upper-level low pressure system settled over the Great Lakes, said Steve Considine, a meteorologist with the weather service office in White Lake Township.

"The circulation around it has been bringing unusually cold air from northern Canada right down into the region," he said. "The good news is the system is slowly exiting to the east. We’re going to see a moderation in temperatures over the next few days."

The forecast calls for the thermometer to rise into the low 60s on Friday under mostly sunny skies then fall into the upper 40s.

Saturday could be slightly warmer, with highs in the mid-60s.

Temperatures in the 70s are expected Sunday and again on Monday, when the next chance of rain arrives.

"We’re going to start seeing more typical May temperatures," Considine said.