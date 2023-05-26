Memorial Day weekend warmup in Detroit, temps could hit 83 Monday

Get ready for sunshine.

Memorial Day weekend forecast calls for a cool start Friday but a sunny warm-up begins Sunday with temperatures expected to hit the high 70s to low 80s, according to the National Weather Service. The region can also expect to be rain-free throughout the weekend.

Friday's temperatures in Metro Detroit are expected to climb into the upper 60s or lower 70s by the afternoon with sunny skies. Meteorologists with the service said a warm-up of the airmass over the region is behind the higher temps and a high-pressure system over the Great Lakes region is to blame for the sunshine.

Sunny and mild conditions will continue into the weekend, according to the agency, with Saturday's high temperature predicted to reach the mid-70s and the upper 70s to 80 degrees on Sunday. And temps are expected to hit a high of 83 on Monday.

Following the Memorial Day holiday, temperatures will continue to climb over the remainder of the week with the high expected to reach 89 degrees on Thursday.

May's average monthly high temperature in Detroit is 70.3 degrees and the low is 50.2 degrees. On the hottest May 29 on record, the temperature reached 92 degrees in 2006, according to weather service data.

Extended Detroit forecast

Friday: Sunny; high 71, low 48.

Saturday: Sunny; high 76, low 53.

Sunday: Mostly sunny; high 80, low 56.

Monday: Sunny; high 83, low 59.

Tuesday: Sunny; high 86, low 62.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny; high 88, low 65.

Thursday: Sunny; high 89.

Source: National Weather Service

