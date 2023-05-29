Amid high temperatures, National Weather Service warns of elevated ozone levels

As temperatures are expected to reach the high 80s for much of the week, the National Weather Service declared much of southeast Michigan would be under an air quality alert Tuesday.

Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Livingston, Monroe, St. Clair and Washtenaw, counties are all expected to have elevated ozone levels, the NWS said onTwitter. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy estimated that Grand Rapids, Ludington and Traverse City would also have higher ozone levels.

Heightened ozone levels can cause problems for children and adults, especially for those with respiratory diseases. It is recommended that people avoid long times outside Tuesday, according to the NWS.

It is also recommended that people limit activities like refueling vehicles and using gas-powered lawn equipment.

"Positive activities include biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water-based paints," according to the air quality alert.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, ozone forms more easily on sunny, warm days when air is stagnant. Temperatures are expected to be sunny and in the mid- to high-80s all week.

On Monday, temperatures in Detroit were expected to hit a high of 85. Temperatures are expected to rise throughout the week, including an estimate to hit 90 degrees on Friday. Every day this week is expected to be sunny with lower winds.

The highest temperature ever recorded on Memorial Day in Detroit was 95 degrees in 2012, according to the National Weather Service. The average high is 76 degrees.

According to 2023 summer predictions, the area "favors warmer than normal temperatures." Precipitation is expected to be near normal or slightly above as well.

Predictions show "wetter than normal conditions" for southeast Michigan. While drought is expected across much of the Midwest, it does not appear to be as big of a factor for Michigan.