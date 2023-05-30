Air quality alert Tuesday for Metro Detroit to be followed by warmup

An air quality alert is in effect Tuesday for Metro Detroit and a heat wave will follow.

State officials have declared Tuesday an Ozone Action Day for Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties due to elevated levels of the gas in the air, according to the National Weather Service. The alert means pollutants are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Residents in those areas are urged to avoid activities that add to ozone levels, such as refueling vehicles or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment or charcoal lighter fluid.

Meanwhile, the weather service's forecast for Metro Detroit calls for warm and dry conditions to continue with temperatures gradually warming through the middle of the week.

Meteorologists with the agency predict Tuesday's temperatures across southeast Michigan to reach highs in the 80s ― more than 10 degrees above average for this time of year ― except near Lake Huron's shoreline where they will be five to 10 degrees cooler because of onshore flow. They said a high-pressure system will maintain the dry and increasingly warm conditions over the area this week.

Detroit's normal temperature on May 30 is 70 degrees and the record for the hottest temp on that date is 93 degrees set in 1942. The coldest is 44 degrees, set in 1889.

Temps are expected to remain in the upper 80s for the rest of the week and get warmer as it progresses, hitting 88 on Thursday and 90 degrees on Friday. A strong high-pressure system from eastern Canada is supposed to move in over the region sometime late in the week or by the weekend and temperatures will begin a slow, small descent, according to the weather service.

Extended Detroit forecast

Tuesday: Sunny; high 85, low 64.

Wednesday: Sunny; high 86, low 62.

Thursday: Sunny; high 88, low 62.

Friday: Mostly sunny; high 90, low 64.

Saturday: Mostly sunny; high 89, low 62.

Sunday: Mostly sunny; high 85, low 62.

Monday: Mostly sunny; high 85.

Source: National Weather Service