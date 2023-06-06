'Really dry pattern': Metro Detroit hits 17 consecutive days without rain, says weather service

Metro Detroiters, worried about dried up lawns and flower beds, will have to wait a bit longer for rain.

Tuesday marks the 17th consecutive day without precipitation and dry conditions and sunshine are forecast to continue through the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will range from the 60s along the Lake Huron shoreline to around 80 in the southern portion of the state.

The dry stretch continues through the weekend, with a potential 30 to 40% chance of rain Saturday night through Sunday, weather service officials said.

"We are in a really dry pattern," said Lee. "We can have periods where we do have stretches of really dry weather ... 17 days in a row is definitely on the higher end of the extreme."

Lee said although dry weather periods can happen at various times in the year, the current 17-day stretch happens between every 5 to 10 years. On an average, Metro Detroit is only about 3/10ths of an inch below normal weather conditions for the the entire year, Lee said.

"We had rainfall more towards normal in the first couple months, and now with the recent dry stretch, things have kind of balanced out."

Consequently, the elongated dry stretch has placed strain on agriculture and vegetation, creating abnormally dry soil conditions, and leaning towards potential drought conditions, officials advise.

"The soil conditions in portions of the region are abnormally dry for this time of the year, and we're starting to get closer to potential drought conditions," Lee said. "We're not necessarily in drought right now, but (the dryness) makes agriculture and vegetation conditions that much more stressed."

Dry conditions played a role in a massive wildfire in Crawford County that started Saturday and at one point spread to 3,000 acres of northern Michigan pine country.

While a campfire on private property sparked the blaze, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources attributed its spread to the hot, dry and windy weather conditions during the spring season.

“The crews were working in hilly, sandy terrain and that was difficult,” said Mike Janisse, incident commander of the Michigan DNR Incident Management Team, in a statement. “Weather conditions also were hot, dry and windy.”

The current extreme level of fire danger is unprecedented for this time of year, said Kerry Heckman, DNR incident management team public information officer, particularly the amount of dry material available to fuel a fire.

On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer warned Michigan residents not to set fires outside because of the dry conditions that led to the blaze over the weekend.

"It has been a very dry spring, and we want people to know, you know: Do not have fires outside right now," Whitmer told reporters at a Flint automotive event on Monday. "It's just that things are too dry, and it could be a very dangerous situation."

